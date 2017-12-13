About five councillors died in Umzimkhulu between April and September this year. Mhlongo said no one had been arrested‚ despite the alarming number of political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

"This rate of killing was not like this before the early 2000s. Why are we having these killings‚ and no one has been arrested?

"Today ANC leaders cannot act faithfully and honestly. There is much for people to accomplish through the path of politics. You end up getting access to a high level of power. When people politically fight‚ it should be for ideas‚ not positions."

Mhlongo‚ who said he was now a social activist‚ argued that the moral decline of the ANC has fuelled corruption.

"The factionalism attracts corrupt elements. The party has downgraded its founding ethical and moral values. The time has come for it to cleanse itself."

He said that individuals in public office needed to have academic qualifications.

"The lack of minimum standards for public officials makes everyone a public official. We've said the absence of academic qualifications lowered the quality of leadership and that a lack of morals also meant officials behaved like gangsters.

"This attracts opportunists. The standards of public representatives have gone down. In all parties‚ any person can be councillor‚ as long as they belong to a faction. ANC councillors are supposed to report back four times a year‚ but that does not happen.

"Even if it means using vulgar intimidation and violence‚ they are ready to kill for their careers. Those with no academic qualification label and denounce civil opponents without understanding the fundamentals of democracy."

The commission continues on Wednesday and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is expected to present its testimony. Ipid has come under fire for not investigating police members implicated in the political and hostel hits‚ particularly at Glebelands.