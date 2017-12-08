Could ANC not find young leaders to take over?

The ANC presidential race seems like an election campaign at the "Young at Heart" Old Age Home when one considers how the two frontrunners, and, by default, the next SA president, are sexagenarians: Cyril Ramaphosa is 65 and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is 68.

Whoever wins will make history when delivering their inauguration address with the aid of a walking ring.

If only we could somehow borrow that ageing-deageing machine that soapies throw characters into to make them become younger or older at will.

The dinosaurs being proffered to us by the ANC are as old as some relics at Museum Africa.