Could ANC not find young leaders to take over?

By Sandile Ntuli - 08 December 2017 - 10:57
BIG SIX: ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa, secretary-general Gwede Mantashe, President Jacob Zuma, treasurer Zweli Mkhize, chairman Baleka Mbete and deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte
Image: Daylin Paul/The Times

The ANC presidential race seems like an election campaign at the "Young at Heart" Old Age Home when one considers how the two frontrunners, and, by default, the next SA president, are sexagenarians: Cyril Ramaphosa is 65 and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is 68.

Whoever wins will make history when delivering their inauguration address with the aid of a walking ring.

If only we could somehow borrow that ageing-deageing machine that soapies throw characters into to make them become younger or older at will.

The dinosaurs being proffered to us by the ANC are as old as some relics at Museum Africa.

