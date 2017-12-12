'Julius Malema will not return to ANC' - Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

ANC veteran Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is now convinced EFF leader Julius Malema will never return to the ANC.

She said she had been telling her colleagues (ANC leaders) that one day Malema would return to the ANC but the work he had done to build his party gave her a clear picture of Malema's plans.

"This youth here will be leadership of South Africa," Madikizela-Mandela told the people of Orange Farm in the Vaal on Sunday during the graduation celebration of EFF spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

She also told the guests she was not captured, specifically telling Malema that "whether you like it or not, we will have our captured conference".

The ANC national conference is taking place from Saturday until Wednesday in Johannesburg where new leadership will be elected.

This was the first time she expressed her views about the upcoming conference. Her comments can be interpreted as saying she was worried that since the state capture allegations came to light, the ANC had done nothing to discipline those implicated.

Malema told the guests it would have been an insult if they asked Madikizela-Mandela to join the EFF.

"She fought for the ANC and she will die in the ANC."

For Madikizela-Mandela it was also emotional to return to Orange Farm. She recalled how during apartheid she used to operate there as an ANC activist. She said she was happy the people there had managed to build themselves houses because then there were informal settlements.

Malema told guests Madikizela-Mandela still stayed in a township with the people, unlike some of them who have moved to the suburbs.

"When the people of Soweto don't have water, she does not have water too. When there is no electricity in Soweto, she also does not have. She is also suffering.

"The only way she can lead the people is by staying there, dying among them and she will be buried among them. That's what she wants to fulfil," Malema said to applause.

Malema said it was Ndlozi's dream to have Madikizela-Mandela at his graduation party. Every day, including Sunday morning, they were checking with her office if she was coming because of her ill health.