Dlamini-Zuma takes swipe at whites

ANC presidential candidate Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has lashed out at white people for criticising radical economic transformation and saying it is meant for looting the state.

Dlamini-Zuma, at a prayer meeting yesterday, said white people had looted and stolen the land from black people.

"We are not talking radical economic transformation because want to steal.

"We want people to get their land back. There is no dignity if people do not have land," she said.

Dlamini-Zuma said if she were elected she would take white people on a bus to show them how black people live in informal settlements.

"I will show them that those people live worse than their dogs," she said.

Talking about the ANC's elective conference scheduled to begin on Saturday in Nasrec, Johannesburg, Dlamini-Zuma said her election would not be about her and her family. Rather, it would be "about whether we can make a difference to the lives of the people who are suffering".

She thanked the Dlamini clan for organising the farewell prayer for her and expressed optimism about the outcome of the conference.

"I am saying we, as the Dlamini clan, we have made history. I thank you for trusting me and the advice that I should not disappoint the clan and the country."

Inkosi Fodo Dlamini said: "Aunt, they chose you because they trust you. When you are elected you must never disappoint these people. But you must work for them and do what the people who elected you want. You must not only look at the Dlamini clan only but the people who elected you."

He said Dlamini-Zuma was "clean and polished" and there was no person who could change the country except her.

ANC Harry Gwala regional secretary Sindi Msomi said they trusted Dlamini-Zuma not because she was a woman but because she was strong and a leader with a good track record. "We see her as a person who can lead the ANC."

President Jacob Zuma's brother Joseph implored the ancestors to be a "veil around you" and said he wished that Dlamini-Zuma wins "no matter what".

After the prayer, Dlamini-Zuma went to a marquee across the road where enthusiastic ANC supporters were singing "We are ready for Nkosazana".

Public Works Minister Nathi Nhleko was also there.