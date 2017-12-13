'Professor' ready for top honours

Former multiple regional title holder Makazole "Professor" Tete says he just cannot wait for Saturday night to redeem his dignity.

The 30-year-old brother of current WBO bantamweight champion Zolani Tete said he intends to do that at the expense of Tanzanian Selemani Bangaiza in their

10-rounder at Mdantsane Indoor Centre.

Makazole - the former WBA Pan African, IBO International and Intercontinental flyweight, IBF Continental junior bantamweight champion - had been in camp in Johannesburg since last month.

"I am so ready to fight. I have been in camp in Johannesburg for two months," said the right-hander.

He said retired former SA junior featherweight champion Innocent Mthalane assisted him while the boxer's trainer Mhikiza Myekeni was abroad with Zolani.

"I intend to use the fight against Bangaiza to redeem my dignity," said Makazole who has 16 wins, two losses and two draws.

After losing to Buthelezi in front of a big crowd at Orient Theatre, Makazole also lost to Filipino Jonas Sultan, who stopped Makazole within the distance for the IBF Intercontinental title in December last year.

But Makazole bounced back in April and defeated Cletus Mbele in their nontitle fight in the Free State.

Also to feature on Saturday night is former IBO female bantamweight champion Sharadene "Shinzo" Fortuin, who will take on Ellen Simwaka from Malawi in the junior bantamweight over eight rounds. Fortuin is part of All Winners Camp of Mlandeli Tengimfene who manages the Tete brothers.

Simwaka has already fought twice in South Africa, losing to Smangele Radene, and drawing with Melissa "Honey B" Miller.

The East London tournament will be organised by Last Born Boxing Promotions of Xolani Mapunye.