Jury out on whether "Messiah" can actually cleanse the ANC

It is now only four days before the ANC's much-awaited national conference. Both domestic and international observers are holding their breath, wondering: who will be elected president?

The focus is not on policies; it is on the personality at the top. This is so because there is widespread anxiety to end the destructive reign of Jacob Zuma. People can't wait to see his back.

We must not hasten to blame people who are obsessed with the man or woman at the top. To history, a political party is a vehicle; the leader is the driver. Such has been the story of modern political man.

The problem arises when historians cause a party to disappear in the shadow of a leader. All the great personages of history are idolised as if they were loners operating outside the strictures of institutions.

What is often forgotten is that the image of a leader is sometimes a deliberate product of a party or faction that seeks to project a particular character. Armies trumpet the bravery of their generalissimo, even as we all know that wars are fought out there on the battlefield by the rank and file.

No war was ever fought in the staid office of a clever general with animated drawings of mountains and rivers on a map laid out on a glittering mahogany table. It is as important to penetrate the character of the army as it is wise to study the personality of the general.