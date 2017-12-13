Meanwhile‚ the ANC has managed to talk presidential candidate Matthews Phosa and his team out of pursuing a court case around the nomination of Mpumalanga's candidate to succeed Zuma.

Dali Mpofu‚ representing Phosa's team‚ told the High Court in Johannesburg that they had resolved to sort out the issue through the party’s internal structures.

Phosa had gone to court after the Mpumalanga branches failed to single out the name of their nominated presidential candidate and had instead said they were nominating "unity".

“We have agreed that the unity abstract is no longer there. It is not a candidate. It was just a shadow and it won’t even affect the delegates‚” Phosa’s campaign manager‚ Ronnie Malomane‚ told TimesLIVE.

He said the ANC had also agreed to investigate concerns raised by Phosa concerning what he said were irregularities in the nominations process in the province.

Part B of the court process‚ which involves the constitutionality of the nominations process‚ was yet to be heard in court and this would most likely only happen in 2018.

Meanwhile‚ the Grahamstown High Court dismissed with costs a bid to nullify the outcome of the ANC’s Eastern Cape provincial elective conference which was held in September.

Some members from the OR Tambo‚ Joe Gqabi and Amathola regions had sought to set aside the election of provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane and his executive committee.

The issue was whether or not the conference was legitimately convened in the first place and whether - even if it was - it could lawfully have been allowed to continue after violence broke out and some 46% of the delegates‚ most of whom supported former chair Phumulo Masualle‚ walked out.

As the battles unfold ahead of the conference‚ Judge Edwin Molahlehi‚ who was prepared to hear the Mpumalanga saga‚ offered advice to the ANC.

He reminded them that the ANC constitution was a binding arrangement between its members and the party‚ adding that not all disputes needed to be resolved by lawyers.

"The best way of resolving conflict is through negotiations and not through fighting and running to courts‚" Molahlehi said.