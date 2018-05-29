Author warns about 'Dubai girls' lifestyle

South Africans have been gripped by reports of what is referred to as the blesser, blessee phenomena.

Often a blesser is an older man with a lot of money and a ‘blessee’ is a younger woman who is often showered with gifts or money for sexual favours by the blesser.

With recent reports and social media posts about the bling lifestyle led by slay queens and so called Dubai girls, there has been growing concern about the dangers young women are exposing themselves to.

Yesterday a video of two girls talking about the 'slay queen' lifestyle went viral.

The video was a skit done by Moja Love for their show Highly Inappropriate with Phat Joe.

In the video which is a fictional depiction, he quizzed them about their frequent trips to Dubai‚ the kind of lifestyle they are making their money from and how they feel about the labels given to them.

“It depends on which manner you are using it (Dubai Girl) but I generally don’t care what people call me. I know why I am there and the benefits,” one of the girls state.

Lelo (wearing sunglasses in the video) and Candice ( in pink floral) used to go to Dubai to “twerk” till they were introduced to another lifestyle in the Arab city. They told Phat Joe they found better things to do than just twerking‚ which is “spending dzaddy’s money.”