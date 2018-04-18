Why more couples should try to ‘get it all in the morning’

How many times have we seen someone in a bubbly, jovial mood and exclaimed: "Someone got it all this morning!"

The insinuation is that they had sex that morning, which put them in a good mood.

The opposite also rings true. When someone is grumpy, the joke is often that they probably haven't had sex in a while.

The two examples illustrate how we tend to believe that sex has a big impact on our moods. But how true is this? Also, what other areas of our body does sex affect?

Sexologist Elvis Munatswa says these are the areas that sex has an impact on:

Mood

Yes, the folk tale may be true after all.

Munatswa says that certain hormones secreted during sex may be the primary reason for a good mood after sex.

"There is a study ... about the intricacies of seminal fluid and it found that vaginal exposure to seminal fluid was related to lower levels of depressive symptoms. We may not be able to say much that is definitive about the effects of sex on mood, but we do know that mood can definitely affect sex.

"Studies have even shown that strong physical stimuli may not arouse people who are distracted. This could relate to the difficulties in sexual dysfunction that some people experience when they are stressed or distracted by performance anxiety. Depression is also known to affect people's sex drive and functioning."

Appetite

Sex and hunger are regulated through the brain chemical NPY, which decreases metabolism and increases appetite. Some have observed that having healthy sex could help you control your food intake.

Sleep

"Yes, sex can actually make it easier to fall asleep. This is mostly because of the hormones that are released during the act. Sex boosts oxytocin [a hormone that makes you feel connected to your partner] and lowers cortisol [a stress-related hormone]. Plus, having an orgasm releases a hormone called prolactin, which makes you feel relaxed and sleepy.

"All of that leads to a nice drowsy state that's perfect for cuddling up and falling asleep. If you or your partner aren't sleeping well, whether due to stress, one person keeping the other up with tossing and turning, or a condition like sleep apnea, your sex drive is going to go way down."

Physique

Some sport stars are forbidden from having sex before a match or game, like in boxing, for example. Munatswa says it all has to do with testosterone.

"There's significant variance from sport to sport as well as from individual to individual when it comes to pre-competition sex. Sex might help certain 'finesse' athletes relax, while powerlifters and fighters might do well by abstaining. Endurance athletes should probably abstain. Having pre-competition sex might lower testosterone levels, and they need all they can get during long competitions. Technically, anything that increases testosterone could improve sports performance, training and physical strength. Abstaining for several weeks could cause such an increase in testosterone."