Not even our private parts can escape technology

Sex technology has taken pleasures of the nether regions to another level. And thanks to advanced technology and gadgets like vibrating panties, it is now possible to get freaky anywhere and any time.

With a wide variety to choose from, women are now able to receive pleasure whenever the mood strikes.

A number of online stores in the country have in stock a whole range of luxury tech panties ranging in price from R800 to R4000, among other enhanced sex aids. The technology was first announced by American sex toy company OhMiBod in 2014.

According to its website, the vibrator is meant to sit in front of a matching blue "panty" and it contains a Bluetooth chip.

While you can operate this yourself, the fun begins when you leave someone else in charge by using an app on their smartphone. The app knows what sex your partner is and you can stimulate their crotch area by simply dragging your finger on the screen of the phone as there is also a thong for men that provides more than just crack irritation.

And you don't need to be in close proximity to your partner to experience this as it can be done from anywhere in the world.

Users can then use the phone's built-in touch sensors and volume controls to control the vibrator.