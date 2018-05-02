Not even our private parts can escape technology
Sex technology has taken pleasures of the nether regions to another level. And thanks to advanced technology and gadgets like vibrating panties, it is now possible to get freaky anywhere and any time.
With a wide variety to choose from, women are now able to receive pleasure whenever the mood strikes.
A number of online stores in the country have in stock a whole range of luxury tech panties ranging in price from R800 to R4000, among other enhanced sex aids. The technology was first announced by American sex toy company OhMiBod in 2014.
According to its website, the vibrator is meant to sit in front of a matching blue "panty" and it contains a Bluetooth chip.
While you can operate this yourself, the fun begins when you leave someone else in charge by using an app on their smartphone. The app knows what sex your partner is and you can stimulate their crotch area by simply dragging your finger on the screen of the phone as there is also a thong for men that provides more than just crack irritation.
And you don't need to be in close proximity to your partner to experience this as it can be done from anywhere in the world.
Users can then use the phone's built-in touch sensors and volume controls to control the vibrator.
You can programme a specific touch pattern and re-use it; convert recorded audio into vibration patterns and whisper sweet nothings to her inner labia.
Condom makers Durex have also entered the fray and call their range Fundawear.
Online shop Desir sells an interesting range as does Adult World and Crimson Black.
The new Club Vibe 3.OH is a discreet wearable panty vibrator which one can use whenever and wherever the mood strikes. Sitting in a taxi full of people, alone in your car, out at a club, having dinner with friends or at a concert, it will be up to the user to click the button and get going.
The good thing is that its motor is silent, lightweight and has a velvety finish and comes complete with custom designed yet sexy black panties. The Nex1 Vibrating Panty features a wearable massager that fits inside the lace panty and works with BlueMotion technology and Free App which is available on Android or iStore.
For the bigger girls, there's the side tie lace panty that fits up to XXXL and called the Screaming O. It allows space for a powerful 10-speed vibrating bullet and works with a remote that can be used from as far as 15 metres away.