Sex toy adverts at airport 'not offensive' - ASA

"Its advertising is upmarket, playful and fun, and it does not feel there is any opportunity for that to be misinterpreted," the ASA directorate said in its finding. "It has taken great care to ensure that there is nothing in the adverting that would be inappropriate for younger readers."

It also argued that the phrase "sex toys" was not used in the advertising, which spoke about "quality intimate toys and sexual health products for all your sexy needs".

The ASA said there were no images on the posters and no explicit or vulgar words.

"A very young child would not be able to read the advertisement, and an older child would be able to ask an adult any questions that the advertisement may provoke.

"This is reflected in the complaint itself, where [Lumgair] makes it clear that she was in the cubicle with her child when the child read it to her.

"The directorate understands that advertising such as this can provoke awkward and uncomfortable conversations for parents. However, this must be weighed against [Matildas'] right to advertise its product, and the fact that other aspects of modern life provoke similar conversations, which cannot be avoided."