Having sex with my husband a total turn-off.

My husband was the sexiest hunk this side of the planet when we got married 10 years ago, but a life of constant meetings and endless workshops has seen him gain a lot of weight, including an appalling mkhaba (big tummy).

I tried many interventions including inviting him to gym and placing him on a diet, but have failed over the years. How do I tell him that having sex with him is a total turn-off?

Boitumelo Replies:

It is difficult to suggest any more interventions because you have tried a lot of them and have not been successful.

Most men can easily get ego crushed should they hear that they are not good enough in bed, and are not satisfying their women.