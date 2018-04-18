My hubby masturbated on our honeymoon.

On our honeymoon recently, I was crushed when I walked in on my new husband pleasuring himself in the bathroom.

I was so embarrassed I went out for a day of sightseeing without him. Although he apologised for doing this on our honeymoon, he said the act has got nothing to do with me. Unfortunately, I often get flashbacks about the experience.

Boitumelo Replies:

It is normal to experience flashbacks of a shocking and unpleasant experience.

That experience has left you with unpleasant memories that come as flashbacks.

That should fade away once the shock has settled down.