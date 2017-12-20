My future wife has confirmed she was a prostitute in tertiary school

After proposing marriage to her, my girlfriend of three years told me she used to be a prostitute during her campus days where she slept with blessers to help pay for her tuition and lifestyle.

The revelation has left me broken and I am not sure if I am willing to look past this and move on.

I am sad, conflicted and don't know what to do?

Boitumelo replies:

I think this situation is a good indicator of how both of you are in this relationship, seeing that you already want to run at the sight of a problem.

And your fiancée lacking trust and confidence in you as a confidant, someone she is not afraid to be open with, gives the impression that perhaps both of you need to know each other better and hold off the marriage for a few months or a year.

The fresh start will help you decide whether this is the woman you can be with for the rest of your life.

Your fiancée will also get the opportunity to know you better in order for her to be able to trust you with her history and problems.

Otherwise, what's the point of having someone to spend the rest of your life with if you can't see them as your friend, where you can be vulnerable and accepted.

MOM replies:

We all have a past. We all have things we are not proud of. Let love lead the way.

She needs your support not judgement.

Love her no matter what. Surely it wasn't easy coming out.

Don't make her regret telling you.