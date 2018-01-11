My brother and his girlfriend are taking over our mother’s house

My younger brother has moved into our mother’s house with his girlfriend.

My sister and I are now noticing that our elderly mother is slowly losing control of her own place.

What is the best way to intervene on her behalf?

Boitumelo Replies:

It would be ideal to have a family meeting to discuss what you don’t appreciate.

If you do not continually challenge the couple’s actions, they will continue to do as they please.

If there is serious concern over the health and safety of your mother, then social support services such as a social worker should be involved to provide protection for your mother.

This will also serve to show your brother that you have taken the matter to the authorities, and that it is not just between the siblings.

Social workers can help establish a set of rules to manage your mother’s house and serious consequences if those rules are broken.