I fantasise about a colleague while with my wife.

I find myself fantasising about a hot female colleague at work every time I make love to my wife.

This has got me so nervous that it is slowly affecting my performance at work and also in bed with my wife.

I just cannot help myself, what should I do?

Boitumelo replies:

Being married or committed to one partner does not exonerate anyone from being attracted to, having a crush, lust or fantasizing about other people.

Perhaps it is just a hint that your sex life needs some excitement.