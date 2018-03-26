Old-soul kids are special

Being considered to be an "old soul" is usually a good thing. That means that you have a plethora of wisdom and are wiser and more emotionally mature than your peers.

But what if your child is the one who is getting these comments?

What if the people close to you often describe your pre-teen child as having an old soul? Should you be worried?

Psychologist Mampho Mofokeng says: "This just means that your child does not exhibit typical child-like behaviour.

"An example can be when your child constantly throws a barrage of questions your way that make you stop and think.

"They could be asking you to explain a certain custom even you cannot explain; like why it is deemed wrong to sweep at night. Instead of taking your initial answer, they may probe further to a point where you as a parent are stuck for an answer.

"Another example can be your child being deeply understanding for their age; for example, not throwing temper tantrums when you cannot get them what they asked for, or walking into their room with the world on your shoulders to explain how you could not

get them a present for their birthday, only for your child

to tell you that they understand and that you will get it next time when money is not tight."

So what are some of the signs to look out for?