Design your lingerie with Tsimo

Lingerie is meant to make

every woman feel sexy and ready to strike a pose like Marilyn Monroe, right?

Open any fashion catalogue of lingerie and chances are you are bound to see these sexy women of all shapes and sizes feeling good about themselves and exuding confidence in their bodies.

But does every woman feel so great in lingerie?

Well, not really.

Lingerie designer Lebo

Tsimo from Soweto says that this is the mould she is trying to break with her custom-made collection of lingerie, Love Intimates.

The truth, according to

Tsimo, is that not every

woman is comfortable with bearing it all in lingerie.

"My idea for my lingerie line was really a way to find out how women felt about the items currently out on the market.

"The feedback I received was that basically, women love feeling sexy, but that they

seldom get items that meet their own personal needs.

"Sexy meant a lot of different things for different women. For some, sexy meant showing skin but not absolutely everything. The majority of women get very self-conscious, and that's what I hope I've

managed to do by opening myself to making custom orders for women of all shapes and sizes, allowing them to choose their definition of sexy based on what they are comfortable with, instead of what is predetermined for them," she says.