There's more to sibling differences

Has anyone been flabbergasted that your sibling is related to you?

While it may be the harmless astonishment of an observer, it can be a more interesting conversation when your personalities - as siblings - are completely different.

This often begs the question: how does it happen that siblings can grow up under one roof and get afforded the same opportunities, yet turn out completely different when it comes to their life choices and personalities?

Sthembiso* spoke to us on condition of anonymity for fear of embarrassing his brother, whom he says he has nothing in common with.

The 32-year-old businessman runs a furniture shop in Kramerville, Sandton, but says his 25-year-old brother has had run-ins with the law, is unruly and disrespectful, steals from their mother and is the cause of a lot of conflict and tension at home in Chiawelo, Soweto.

"We grew up with loving, married parents. My dad, who passed away in 2008, was a hardworking guy who tried his best to provide for us.