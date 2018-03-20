Sebothoma a good story from Marikana

Refilwe Sebothoma, 31, gets goosebumps just thinking about where she comes from with her safety gear business.

"I was alone in a garage taking orders. Now I employ 17 [people]," Sebothoma recalls with pride, adding that she has two men in her workforce.

The young entrepreneur from Marikana, North West, said she is driven by the joy of creating employment.

She left for Gauteng to further her studies at the University of Johannesburg where she obtained a national higher certificate in accounting.

She later went to the Wits Business School to study logistics. Once done with her

studies, she went back home to work for Lonmin mine.

She resigned after the 2012 Marikana massacre to go into business. In 2014 she started PBM Creations, trading in industrial protective gear. Her products include gloves, foot wear, head and body wear.