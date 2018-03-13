Be careful not to expose kids to harsh products

You may have seen flyers of spas that offer kiddies masks or even beautifully packaged beauty products that are supposedly for kids.

Does this make it OK for your little one to use beauty products?

Beauty therapist Hope Maswanganyi says this is a decision that no parent should take lightly.

"Parents really need to be cautious about the age that they introduce beauty products to their children," says Maswanganyi. "Overall, a child's skin is really sensitive and does not really solicit the use of beauty products.

"That said, some parents believe that prevention is better than cure and would rather start their children on beauty regimes from an early age, but my advice would be that they first need to be extra cautious about the age they start the treatments and, second, the ingredients that are in the products themselves.

"Some products that claim to be child friendly are not worth the labels they are printed on."

For ages zero to five years, Maswanganyi says a parent should stick to baby products.

"These include baby oil and baby powder. There really should not be anything complex on your child's skin at this point.

"Stick to products that are endorsed by a reputable body as being fit for babies, as they are verified and proven to be extra gentle on your baby's skin."