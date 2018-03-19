Beware of itchy nightmare

We often take for granted that we can get any jewellery, clothes and accessories we want.

Well, some people are not so lucky. Wearing certain fabrics, jewellery and even shoes can be an itchy nightmare.

"The condition is called contact dermatitis, or eczema, which is a condition that causes skin irritation, making it dry, itchy and inflamed," explains dermatologist Sandy McKenzie.

"In the case of contact dermatitis, certain trigger objects, be it the fibres or ingredients that went into the manufacturing of those products, can cause the irritation when they come in contact with the skin on particular individuals whose skin may be sensitive to those particular products."

McKenzie says that contact dermatitis can come from different sources, namely:

The horror of not being able to wear particular clothes!

But yes, this is a reality as McKenzie explains that certain fabrics can trigger a skin reaction.