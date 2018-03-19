The state on Monday again postponed the trial of Sandile Mantsoe‚ alleged to have killed his on-and-off girlfriend Karabo Mokoena‚ saying it had learnt of some crucial evidence it needed finalised prior to commencing the trial.

“We learnt of this evidence on Thursday last week‚” said state advocate Pakanyiswa Marasela‚ adding that they expected expert witnesses to have briefed them further. “The [police] captain from Pretoria informed us at 9:10am that the analysts who were meant to come and consult with him are still in Durban on another matter‚” Marasela said‚ requesting a postponement.

This is the second piece of crucial evidence that the state alleged had popped up at the eleventh hour. Proceedings were postponed on March 5 after the state also said it had new evidence that it needed to follow up on.

Marasela told the court that while this evidence could be ready by next week‚ she did not believe it would be a good idea to commence with the trial then. “We cannot start next week because it is close to the end of the term. Next week is also short because of Good Friday‚” she added.