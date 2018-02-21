Drinking to chase away the blues doesn't work as reality takes you back to the bottle

There are certain things that are well-known about my social life, you can ask anyone of my friends and they will tell you without batting an eyelid.

I love my size 32s, there is no way in hell I am explaining this here because my father is reading, and I love my drink. I don't think it's a coincidence that the two go down together nicely as well.

In a session with my psychologist a few weeks ago we were talking about my love for the drink, and then we had to trace back to the time I started drinking. I want to tell you, but again, my father is reading this. Let's just say that I have been drinking for a really long time, and I am only 34.

The thing about seeing a psychologist or any type of therapist really is that the conversations you have in that room really never just ends in that hour. You walk away with more questions than answers, the issue and topic asking you to implore and unpack your life against it and will not stop until you give in. This is the beauty of therapy; by unpacking these things you almost begin to explain your life events to yourself and for the first time you begin to understand the impact these events have had on who you have become and how much trauma you may be carrying as a result.

None of our experiences are ever as unique as we imagine; which is why we are able to resonate with different things, for different reasons. It could be a song, a movie or a book but the minute you find, you are filled with affirmation from just knowing that someone, somewhere has felt the exact same thing I have or am feeling. This revelation is the same thing that drives us into empathy when it is needed and required from us.