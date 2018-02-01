Trompies: We've come to accept that Mahoota doesn't perform with us anymore

Trompies' Spikiri said the veteran music group were a little frustrated when member DJ Mahoota decided to no longer perform live with them‚ but said they had grown to accept the star's decision.

Trompies have been touring and performing together for several months as they work on a new album and have promised fans "the best performance ever" when they rock the Red Bull Music Festival stage in April.

But one member of the five-piece group who will most likely not be joining them is Mahoota‚ after the star told the rest of the group he would only be with the group in studio to record new music.

"Mahoota has a DJ career. He comes when we are working in studio or shooting pictures. He said he doesn't think he is going to perform with us again. We have come to accepted it and now we even forgot that he's not performing with us."