Gentle ways to whip your body into shape for summer

According to research conducted as part of Tiger Brands’ Eat Well, Live Well initiative, ‘The State of Nutrition in SA’ report shows that SA’s average Body Mass Index (BMI) is 35.1. This is a number significantly higher than the BMI norm as recommended by the World Health Organisation to indicate healthy weight. The BMI is an indicator that uses your height and weight to measure your level of health on a spectrum ranging from underweight to obese.

With winter finally behind us, the coats and boots are all packed away and the bikinis are coming out to play. But if you form part of the many South Africans who are guilty of not adopting a healthy lifestyle and optimizing your winter to work towards your summer body, the good news is that it is never too late to start.

According to dietician Nelile Nxumalo, the present moment is always the right time to be more intentional about a clean diet and healthy lifestyle.

“It’s never too late for anyone to start adopting a healthy lifestyle. Yes, you may not achieve your ideal body weight right there and then, but it’s never too late to start somewhere. The little you decide to start off with will definitely yield results if you remain consistent,” she says.