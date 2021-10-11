South Africa

Nightmare tenants refuse to vacate after property is sold

Lecturer forced to endure tough lessons with unruly renters

11 October 2021 - 10:12

A lecturer’s joy at buying a new home for his family has slowly turned into a nightmare as tenants of the previous owner refuse to vacate the premises.

For about six months after buying his R950,000 house in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, Jotham Msane has been battling to evict tenants of the previous owner, Amanda Page. He bought the house in April and had hoped to move in a few months later, but defects in the house and the issues with tenants delayed the process...

