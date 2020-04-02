Burn off the extra kilos in the comfort of your own home

Forget the social media push-up challenge, celebrity fitness instructor Juanita Khumalo has the right plan for you.

Khumalo has been getting Mzansi moving and burning off extra kilos during the national lockdown from the comfort of their homes with the launch of her 21 days of physical health and fitness programme.

Her programme is part of the Gauteng provincial government's newly minted 21-day stay-at-home entertainment initiative.

"The objective of the programme is to ensure that we take care of ourselves physically, mentally and nourish our soul too. This is important now more than ever because there is no cure for the virus, and maintaining a strong and healthy immune system is key to fight off infections," Khumalo said.