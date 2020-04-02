Burn off the extra kilos in the comfort of your own home
Forget the social media push-up challenge, celebrity fitness instructor Juanita Khumalo has the right plan for you.
Khumalo has been getting Mzansi moving and burning off extra kilos during the national lockdown from the comfort of their homes with the launch of her 21 days of physical health and fitness programme.
Her programme is part of the Gauteng provincial government's newly minted 21-day stay-at-home entertainment initiative.
"The objective of the programme is to ensure that we take care of ourselves physically, mentally and nourish our soul too. This is important now more than ever because there is no cure for the virus, and maintaining a strong and healthy immune system is key to fight off infections," Khumalo said.
"The plan includes a nutritious eating plan guideline, home workouts for 21 days, articles which speak to how you can maintain holistic wellness such as your mental health, physical health, maintaining a routine during the pandemic and live/virtual workout sessions from home to keep people fit and moving for 30 minutes weekly."
She has so far provided home workout plans such as backward steps, lateral push-ups,
C-crunch push outs, V-sit leg overs and sumo jumping squats.
Khumalo said the first step to an effective home exercise plan is setting up a workout space.
"Setting up a mini 'gym' in the corner of a room, or in a designated space, is a great way to make sure you get the most out of at home workouts," Khumalo said.
"You will have everything you need in one spot, so you will spend less time looking for things and more time working out. This space will become synonymous with working out and going at it hard. Most workouts can be done on a yoga mat so find a space - even next to a bed works - where you can roll one out."
Other content featured on the various social media pages for the provincial department of sport, arts, culture & recreation,
includes comedians such as David Kau, Loyiso Gola, Tats Nkonzo and Khanyisa Bunu, delivering skits from their homes.
For the food lovers - Lazy Makoti, real name Mogau Seshoene, has also been providing easy meals to cook at home. On the menu has been her easy-to-make pickled fish.
Renowned yoga instructor Tidimalo Sehlako also has a 21-day yoga experience that will help you balance mind, body and soul. Gospel sensations Dr Tumi, Benjamin Dube and Lebo Sekgobela have been catering for those in need of some religious content with #LockdownWorship streaming on the department's Facebook page and YouTube channel.
A-listers Gcina Mhlophe, Makazole Mapimpi, Lucas Radebe and more have been sharing their messages of support, encouraging families to stay home and safe during the period.
"We are aware that for some staying home can be a bit lonely, hence we offer different types of engagement so that people don't feel isolated while practising social distancing," MEC for sport, arts, culture & recreation Mbali Hlophe said.
"We have a comedy show with 10 of your favourite local comedians throughout the day."