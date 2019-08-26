Female athletes get fitness tips for Soweto Marathon

Road runners have been urged to shift their focus to stretching their bodies and mixing up their training regimen ahead of marathons.

This is advice given to female athletes who will participate in the Soweto Marathon on November 3.

A free fitness session and wellness talk for the female athletes was hosted at the Klipspruit Sports Centre in Soweto on Saturday by the Soweto Marathon Trust with the purpose of touching on emotional and physical well-being.

Nomabhucwa Matiwane, 31, who attended the session and is gearing up for her second race, said she found the workshop necessary as it also gave her an opportunity to hear about other aspects of running, including stretching.

She said most runners pay little attention to stretching their muscles before hitting the road.