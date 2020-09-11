'Don't emulate celebrity fitness fanatics you see on social media'
If you are among the legions who have been copying glamorous celebrities’ social media posts training regiments, you may be treading a dangerous territory, one doctor has said.
With the Covid-19 pandemic necessitating the shutdown of gyms, the fitness movement has been driven indoors. However, Sports Science Institute (SSISA) CEO Dr Mike Posthumus has sounded a warning, likening the adoption of exercises to buying a new car...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.