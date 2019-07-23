Boost for breast cancer fight

A breast oncology clinic that recently opened at Khayelitsha Hospital has saved the life of Lizzy Mgquba.

Mgquba, 67, said she received a life-saving single mastectomy at the clinic last year, after her GP discovered a tumour in her armpit and referred her to Tygerberg Hospital, which in turn sent her to the oncology unit, which is closer to her home.

Speaking from her Khayelitsha home, Mgquba said that with the clinic close by, her treatment was made easier. The trips to Tygerberg Hospital would have been a costly and time-consuming exercise, she said.

"The oncology clinic has very good facilities and the doctors know what they are doing. I am very happy with the service that I received there," she said.

The clinic was opened in partnership with Tygerberg Hospital.