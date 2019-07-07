Women's race a display of unity

The Totalsports Women's Race that draws runners from all walks of life from all over the country takes place on Friday, August 9, across three major cities.

Runners and walkers will race in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban over 10km and 5km, competing for a combined prize money of R123, 600 this year.

The annual Women's Day celebration encourages athletes to take part united in support of PinkDrive, the breast cancer awareness campaign, under the message that women are #StrongerTogether.

For the first time since the event's inception in 2001, it will be hosted on one day across three major cities.

"We can't wait to welcome runners and walkers to the women's race starting line," says Agne du Plessis, the general manager of road running at Stillwater Sports.

"For the first time since the event's inception three cities will unite on one day, donning the colour pink in support of PinkDrive.

She adds: "Although a mass participation road run, the race also attracts South Africa's leading women and up-and-coming stars.

"As motivation to continue pushing the boundaries, we are excited to offer a combined prize purse of R123,600 in 2019, that's a total of R41, 200 per city.

"Prize money will be allocated to the top eight finishers in the open category with the winner taking home R10,000."

She explains: "We are proud to announce that the top eight runners in the junior category will also be awarded for their efforts.

"The top three finishers in the age categories 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70+ will also not go home empty-handed."

- This article first appeared in totalsportswomensrace.com