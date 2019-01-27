Bucs 'Diva' loses fight with cancer

One of SA's most recognised and celebrated female soccer supporters, Mmasello "Diva" Thamaga, was laid to rest at her ancestral home of Sekhukhune in Limpopo yesterday.

Thamaga, popularly known as "Manyisa My Iniesta" for her fanatical appreciation of her favourite club Orlando Pirates' former midfielder, Oupa Manyisa, died on Monday.

Her mother Thandi told Sunday World that her 41-year-old daughter suffered from breast cancer and in the later stages of her illness was also diagnosed to have developed a brain tumor.

"She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. She spent about a month at the Steve Biko Hospital in Pretoria before she was discharged. She had been going for her chemotherapy at the same hospital until her death.

"I want the whole country to know what killed her because she was a people's person and because cancer is real and a silent killer," she said.