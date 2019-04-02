For Zoleka, crying is not a sign of weakness

Zoleka Mandela, who is dealing with depression, tugged at the heartstrings of many women when she penned a sweet letter to her newborn baby girl to assure her that no matter how sad she feels, she loves her unconditionally.

The author of When Hope Whispers took to Instagram to share the letter in which she revealed that she has found herself increasingly sad and that has resulted in her daughter witnessing more tears from her.

"Zizi, baby ... I feel like all you ever see or hear me do is cry almost every day, and since before your birth, I find myself increasingly more sad with each day that passes but I want you to know that birthing you and your two brothers [Zwelami and Zenawe] and two sisters [Zenani and Zanyiwe] has and will always be the ultimate height of my happiness and growth."

Zoleka explained that some days depression threatened to hide her blessings from her but that she would never succumb to that power because of her children.

"I love you and I want you to know that I am still as committed as ever to be the best version of myself so I can fully live in the reality of one [of] my biggest blessings, and that's being a mother you all deserve."

Zoleka said that crying was not always a sign of weakness and is actually a great way to release all the pain and anger she had harboured for years.

Zoleka is a writer, activist, and Nelson Mandela's granddaughter. She has written about her addictions, her daughter's death and her own battles with breast cancer.