No proof that mammogram causes cancer

Doctors warn to take what you read about mammograms in social media with a pinch of salt.

A professor and diagnostic radiographer, Michael Herbst, says mammograms are still the golden standard for breast screening.

This after a study done by the New England Journal of Medicine released a report stating that mammograms have had "a small effect on the rate of death from breast cancer".

"For 10 years we have actually argued that the research evidence shows screening mammograms do more harm than good. For every woman whose life is saved, three women or more are unnecessarily treated; their lives put at risk with radiation and toxic chemicals," reads the report published on canceractive.com website and many more mammogram opposing sites.

But Herbst says he is not aware of such research and argues that citizens in the United Kingdom have adequate access to NHS (publicly funded National Healthcare Service) whereas in South Africa we have not even started the NHI (National Health Insurance) yet.

"One should not concentrate on the situation in the UK and compare it to SA. In SA there is no such thing as 'overdiagnosis'. Here more than 80% of the population have problems in accessing healthcare."

He also states that there is no such mammograms causing more harm than good.

"I have never come across any woman who complained that the mammography procedure was 'painful'. Uncomfortable at times, yes."