Patients should not be required to remove their nail treatments when they are admitted to hospital‚ a new study shows.

Accurate readings of patients’ oxygen levels are crucial to their treatment and researchers have found that nail treatments do not affect these readings‚ measured by a device placed on the fingertip.

Nail polishes‚ varnishes and acrylic nails do not‚ as suspected‚ affect readings from the digital pulse oximetry (DPO) devices used to measure blood oxygen saturation levels. The device emits a light on the side facing the nail‚ which is picked up by a sensor on the opposite side of the fingertip.

Lead author Dr James Purcell from the University College Cork suggested: “Hospitals should establish policies that do not require the removal of any of the nail treatments.

“Experimental data indicate the nail treatments specified do not contribute significantly to a difference in blood oxygen readings‚ therefore have no clinical impact on patient care.”

The researchers did experiments on 12 volunteers “to analyse the effect of nail polish of different colours and acrylic nails from popular brands” on oxygen saturation levels‚ under varying physiological conditions.