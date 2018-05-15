Study shows men who engage in physical activity at work likely to die early

Men who engage in physical activity on the job are more likely to die earlier‚ research by a Australian university has found.

The findings were published in the British Journal for Medicine on Tuesday suggested that men had an 18% increased risked of early death compared with others who had lower levels of physical activity on the job.

“We know the importance of physical activity in leisure time for the prevention of non-communicable diseases has been well documented‚ but this research shows there may be an increased risk of early death from working in a physically active job among men‚” said Professor Leon Straker‚ from the School of Physiotherapy and Exercise Science at Curtin University.

Straker and Australian author John Curtin co-authored the research.

They used 193‚696 participants globally for the research to study the relationship between occupational physical activity and mortality.

“This study shows that men who took part in a high level of occupational physical activity had an 18% higher risk of early death compared to those who only reported a low level of physical activity in the workplace. However‚ the opposite pattern was observed for women with female workers who took part in a higher level of physical activity in the workplace experiencing a decreased risk of early death compared to those who worked in physically less active jobs‚” Straker said.