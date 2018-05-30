Fad or fab: 4 things you need to know about charcoal

The excitement of the trend maybe in it’s settling down phase but before you partake; do you know all there is to know about charcoal?

If there is one ingredient in the beauty industry that has had major buzz - it would have to be the elusive charcoal. When it was discovered that the same material that charged up your braai was also a powerful purifying ingredient when used in skincare., beauty brands wasted no time adding charcoal to all their product ingredients lists and consumers where ready to slather on ever cream and ingest every detox smoothie if charcoal was involved. Brush up on your charcoal knowledge with the key things to know before trying out this powerful ingredient.