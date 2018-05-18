Make a swift winter transition with your skincare routine in 5 steps

4. OIL,OIL AND MORE OIL

If you don't already use facial oils, it's time to get familiar with them as soon as possible. During winter, skin tends to become very dry and tight. Applying a dry facial oil, either alone or mixed in with your moisturiser helps to create a lipid barrier on the skin, sealing in moisture and increasing the moisture levels within the skin, plus that luminous glow that facial oils leave don't hurt either.

Steal: Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour All Over Miracle Oil, R399

Splurge: Elemis Superfood Facial Oil, R1050