Make a swift winter transition with your skincare routine in 5 steps
The season is changing and so should your skincare. As the temperature drops; it’s time to switch up your summer-friendly products for barrier bolstering, hydrating winter helpers.
1. BRING ON THE MILK AND OILS
When preparing your skin for the winter season ahead, start at the base and opt cleansing oils, milks and balms that will add hydration and lipids to the skin as they cleanse away dirt and makeup. Cleansers that are super foamy and lightweight are great for summer but in winter- they can be quite stripping, leaving skin dry and tight. if cleansing oil is too oily for you but you still want that hydrated feeling- you can use a bi-phase makeup remover with oil to remove dirt and makeup and then follow up with your normal cleanser.
Steal: Ordinary Cleanser, R165
Splurge: Bobbi Brown Soothing Cleansing Milk, R865
2. SOOTHING TONER OR MIST
Believe it or not but everyone's skin gets sensitive during winter regardless if you're a diagnosed sensitive skin type or not. While it is adapting to the unpredictable weather, skin will show adjustment signs in the form of redness, dull complexion, uneven texture or even breakouts. Use a facial mist or alcohol-free toner with ingredients such as Vitamin B6, chamomile, aloe vera, cucumber extracts, or coconut water to hydrate skin, even out skin tone, soothe any irritation and prime the skin's surface.
Steal: Avene Thermal Spring Water Spray, 150ml, R160
Splurge: QMS Freshening Tonic, 200ml, R625
3. MASKS, BOOSTERS AND SERUMS ARE YOUR FRIEND
This part of your skincare may not feel too important in summer but come winter, your skin is crying for a little extra TLC. Treating your skin more intensely with masks, antioxidant skin boosters and serums that target your most common skin concerns during winter such as dehydration, dullness, fine lines, or unevenness will greatly improve your overall skin health at home without having to book an emergency appointment with your dermatologist. Apply your serums and boosters twice daily before moisturising and use a mask once a week.
Serums:
Steal: SIX Vitamin Booster Oil, R535
Splurge: Dermaceutic Tri Vita C30 Vitamin C Serum, R1600
Masks:
Steal: Theravine Hydrating Gel Mask, 50ml R371
Splurge: Glamglow Thirstymud Hydrating Treatment, R850
4. OIL,OIL AND MORE OIL
If you don't already use facial oils, it's time to get familiar with them as soon as possible. During winter, skin tends to become very dry and tight. Applying a dry facial oil, either alone or mixed in with your moisturiser helps to create a lipid barrier on the skin, sealing in moisture and increasing the moisture levels within the skin, plus that luminous glow that facial oils leave don't hurt either.
Steal: Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour All Over Miracle Oil, R399
Splurge: Elemis Superfood Facial Oil, R1050
5. INTRODUCE RETINOL TO YOUR NIGHT TIME ROUTINE
Retinol is one of the best ingredients to add to your routine to encourage cell renewal, improve skin texture and increases collagen production within the skin. Though an extremely effective ingredient, it can sensitise the skin causing irritation and even flaking so it's important to use it during the night if it has a high clinical strength or when the weather is much cooler to minimise sun exposure and always use sunscreen to protect.
Steal: Placecol Illumine Retinol Serum, R640
Splurge: NeoStrata Skin Active Retinol + NAG Complex, R1 464