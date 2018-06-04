On the day that former president Jacob Zuma heads back to court for graft and racketeering charges‚ the ANC in KZN is set to finally hold its controversial provincial elective conference.

The ANC's national executive committee announced amidst a backdrop of ongoing political killings and court action that thousands of delegates are set to attend the PEC at the University of Zululand from Friday June 8.

On the day‚ Zuma is expected to make his second appearance in the Durban High Court where he faces 16 charges that include fraud‚ corruption and racketeering.

These charges relate to 783 payments which he allegedly received as a bribe to protect French arms company Thales from an investigation into the controversial multi-billion rand arms deal. The alleged bribe was facilitated by Zuma’s former financial adviser Schabir Shaik.

Meanwhile‚ City Press reported that the leadership impasse which has caused numerous delays in the process of the hosting of the PEC has been set aside as members aligned to president Ramaphosa have made way for pro-Zuma candiate Sihle Zikalala to run uncontested as the party's KZN branch chair.