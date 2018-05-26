Walk and chew gum, it may keep you thin: study

In one they chewed two pellets of gum that contained three kilocalories. In the other, for comparison, they walked after ingesting a powder containing the same ingredients as the gum.



The team then measured participants’ resting heart rate and walking heart rate in both legs, as well as the distance they covered at a natural pace, walking speed, and the number of steps taken.



In all participants, the mean heart rate was “significantly higher” in the gum trial, said the researchers. In men over 40, it also boosted the distance walked, number of steps taken, and energy expended.



Though the study was not designed to explain the link, the team speculated it may have something to do with “cardio-locomotor synchronisation“, a natural phenomenon whereby the heart beats in rhythm with a repetitive movement.



Obesity has become a global scourge. It increases a person’s risk of developing heart disease and stroke, diabetes, and certain cancers.



“Effective preventive methods and treatments for obesity are needed,” the researchers said.



The study was published in The Journal of Physical Therapy Science.

AFP