While there have been low levels of influenza circulating since mid-April‚ the number of specimens testing positive for influenza in public health facilities‚ private practitioners and pneumonia surveillance‚ has increased since early May.

The majority 117/118 (99%) of influenza positive samples for this season‚ detected by these three programmes so far‚ have been identified as influenza A(H1N1)pdm09.

This strain was the strain that emerged globally in 2009. The good news is that‚ "In 2018‚ this strain of influenza behaves like a normal strain of seasonal influenza and patients infected with this strain should be treated like any other seasonal influenza case‚" NICD stated.