Working from home? Try these quick lockdown lunch recipes
Self-isolation and social distancing have become a new part of every South African's life with the country currently on lockdown as a means to limit the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
As we are about to enter the second week of the lockdown, scores of people are experiencing unprecedented levels of anxiety and uncertainty about what lies ahead.
While we are all still adapting to the “new normal” of working and schooling from home, we want to be as productive at home as we are in the office.
We also want you to enjoy your binge watching, home schooling with minimal disturbance.
To make sure that you do not lose track of time and miss deadlines while working from home, try these Nestlé hearty, easy-to-make lunch recipes that are also easy on the pocket for the duration of the lockdown period.
CHICKEN STIR FRY
A grocery cupboard staple, MAGGI 2-Minute Noodles can easily be combined with your favourite vegetables, sauce and meat or seafood to create a quick, wholesome and delicious lunch. This simple stir fry recipe can be adapted to include ingredients you and your family members love (and have in stock).
Method
1. Cook noodles according to the directions on the pack but don’t add the flavour sachet. Drain and set aside.
2. Combine the soy sauce, sriracha sauce and vinegar, and set aside.
3. Heat oil in a shallow frying pan or wok. Add the garlic and chilli flakes. Stir fry for 10–15 seconds.
4. Add the onion and fry for a few seconds before adding in the chicken slices. Fry until the chicken turns white in colour.
5. Add the sauce mixture, salt and noodles flavour sachet along with 1/4 cup of water.
6. Cook until the chicken is almost done then add the broccoli and bell pepper. Stir fry for less than a minute. Add the boiled noodles and mix well. Remove from heat.
7. Serve stir fry garnished with roasted peanuts, spring onion and a squeeze of lemon juice.
Macaroni & Cheese
Comfort and kid-friendly food at its best! This gooey mac ‘n cheese recipe is easy to make, uses minimal ingredients and delivers on flavour. If you’re feeling adventurous, you can switch things up a little by adding in bacon, mushroom, chicken, tuna or mince.
Method
1. Preheat oven to 180°C.
2. Cook macaroni according to package directions.
3. In a large bowl, mix milk powder, flour and butter. Gradually add 300ml boiling water, beating constantly.
4. Add half of the cheese and continue beating until smooth and creamy. Stir in macaroni, 1 cup of the remaining cheese and salt.
5. Transfer to a lightly greased baking dish. Cover with foil and bake for 25 minutes.
6. Remove foil, sprinkle with remaining cheese and bake further until the cheese is golden.