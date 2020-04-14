Working from home? Try these quick lockdown lunch recipes

Self-isolation and social distancing have become a new part of every South African's life with the country currently on lockdown as a means to limit the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

As we are about to enter the second week of the lockdown, scores of people are experiencing unprecedented levels of anxiety and uncertainty about what lies ahead.

While we are all still adapting to the “new normal” of working and schooling from home, we want to be as productive at home as we are in the office.

We also want you to enjoy your binge watching, home schooling with minimal disturbance.

To make sure that you do not lose track of time and miss deadlines while working from home, try these Nestlé hearty, easy-to-make lunch recipes that are also easy on the pocket for the duration of the lockdown period.

CHICKEN STIR FRY

A grocery cupboard staple, MAGGI 2-Minute Noodles can easily be combined with your favourite vegetables, sauce and meat or seafood to create a quick, wholesome and delicious lunch. This simple stir fry recipe can be adapted to include ingredients you and your family members love (and have in stock).