RECIPE | Jamie Oliver's five-ingredient chicken pot pie

Much-loved celebrity chef Jamie Oliver's book 5 Ingredients - Quick & Easy Food (Penguin Random House) is the perfect cooking companion during lockdown when grocery shopping can be tricky and you may not have a wealth of ingredients on hand.

It's filled with a host of recipes for delicious dishes which are all prepared using basic pantry staples and no more than five additional ingredients.

Why not try Oliver's recipe for this crowd-pleasing chicken pot pie from the book tonight?

Serves: 4

Total cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

2 onions

600g free-range chicken thighs, skin off, bone out

350g mixed mushrooms

1 bunch of fresh thyme (30g)

375g block of all-butter puff pastry (cold)

From the pantry:

20ml olive oil

Sea salt

Black pepper

1 tbsp red wine vinegar

150ml water

Method:

Preheat the oven to 220°C/gas 7. Place a 30cm non-stick ovenproof frying pan on a high heat, with a smaller non-stick pan on a medium heat alongside. Pour 15ml (1 tbsn) olive oil into the larger pan. Peel and roughly chop the onions, adding them to the larger pan as you go. Roughly chop two-thirds of the thighs, finely chop the rest, and add to the onion pan. Cook for 6 minutes, or until golden, stirring occasionally. Meanwhile, place the mushrooms in the dry pan, tearing up any larger ones. Let them toast and get nutty for 4 minutes, then tip into the chicken pan and strip in half the thyme leaves. Remove the pan from the heat, add a pinch of sea salt and black pepper, then stir in the red wine vinegar and water. Working quickly, roll out the pastry so it’s 2cm bigger than the pan, then place it over the filling, using a wooden spoon to push it into the edges. Very lightly criss-cross the pastry, then brush with 5ml (1 tsp) olive oil. Poke the remaining thyme sprigs into the middle of the pie. Bake at the bottom of the oven for 15 minutes, or until golden and puffed up.

• Recipe and image from '5 Ingredients — Quick & Easy Food by Jamie Oliver' (Penguin Random House).