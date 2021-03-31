Public protector finds R10m medical scooters were procured improperly

The public protector has found the Eastern Cape health department did not follow due process in procuring medical scooters for R10m to transport patients.

The department purchased the motorcycles in 2020 after getting complaints from rural communities that ambulances could not reach the sick and elderly due to poor road infrastructure.

But the procurement was criticised with many observers questioning the type of care that would be delivered to patients and whether the scooters would be able to traverse poor roads.

Questions were also raised over the cost of the project and to whom the tender was awarded.

Acting public protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, giving an update on Tuesday about investigations completed in the 2020/2021 financial year, said the probe had determined that the procurement process followed by the department to supply the scooters was improper.