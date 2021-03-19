Casual five-star haven perfect Jozi staycation venue
It’s been a challenging year of agoraphobia, DIY self-isolation meal plans and endless Zoom meetings. It’s no surprise that cabin fever has been creeping in with some fresh air much needed.
While we continue with our quarantine routines and safely wait for a vaccine jab, how about flirting with the idea of indulging in some rest and relaxation with a mini staycation?..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.