Mall operators will continue to provide rental relief in 2021

Two of SA''s prime commercial property owners will extend rental relief to struggling tenants this year, in a sign the impact of Covid-19 is far from over for hard-hit real estate firms although they see the tide turning at the end of 2021.

Liberty Two Degrees (L2D) and Redefine Properties - owners of some prominent commercial real estate in Johannesburg and Cape Town - said they would have to provide rental relief for longer.

The SA commercial real estate sector - with its collection of high-rise office spaces and huge shopping malls - has been among the country's worst hit, along with travel and tourism.

With rising debt levels and falling income, some have been forced to sell assets and agree to lower rental payments or offer relief to tenants in shopping malls and offices as more people worked from home, diminishing footfall.