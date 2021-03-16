R20m relief fund for struggling KZN tourism businesses

Tourism businesses in KwaZulu-Natal — hard-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic — are set to benefit from the provincial government's R20m relief scheme.

At least 400 businesses are expected to receive relief from the scheme, for which applications opened on Monday and will close on April 15.

Ravi Pillay, MEC for economic development, tourism and environmental affairs, said tourism businesses will each receive R50,000 while tourist guides stand to receive R4,500 each.

Priority will be given to enterprises that could not benefit from any of the available government funding schemes for Covid-19.

“The survival of small distressed tourism businesses during this trying time is of critical importance. This is why as the KZN government we have recognised the need to intervene to save these businesses from total collapse. We also hope that this scheme will lead to jobs being saved,” Pillay said.