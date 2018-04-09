Riverside ideal for family staycation

Families are having to tighten their belts and watch costs as they navigate their way through tough financial times.

The first thing to be scratched from the budget is usually the money spent on leisure and holidays.

That is why little “staycation” gems like the Riverside Hotel are easy on the pocket and a perfect fit for families, especially with their current special that offers free accommodation and breakfast for two kids under the age of 18 when sharing with two adults.

This runs until April 10.

Sowetan was invited to spend the weekend at the resort situated on the banks of the Vaal River in celebration of its 40th birthday.

Unlike big hotels that overwhelm one as soon as you step into the lobby, this one has a cosy, family feel.

The hotel has six floors. The top floor room that hosted Sowetan had the best views.

The rooms overlook a sprawling green garden with a beautiful turquoise blue pool in the centre.

If that doesn’t impress you, the glimpse of the serene Vaal River through the tall, luscious trees will hit the spot.

The garden also features a play area with a swing and jungle gym for children to have fun on while their parents enjoy cocktails at the pool bar.

Walking through the resort, one can tell the place is frequented by locals as you observe guests navigate their way around and how they know the friendly staff by name.

This spirit of community is also evident in how the hotel operates.

During the wine cellar dining experience on the first night of the weekend stay, general manager Mark Ross shared that most of their suppliers were from local businesses, from the ingredients used for meals to leisure activities’ partners.

Bright and early on Saturday morning we were treated to a breakfast cruise by Liquid Lounge. A scrumptious breakfast was enjoyed while scenic river views were appreciated.

The trip, however, was cut short due to bad weather.

Getting back to the resort, most parents took the opportunity to lie back and relax while their young ones took part in the paintball and archery activities offered by another local company, Real Adventures.

The hotel plans to offer more activities and games for children in the future.

Overall, it was an enjoyable stay for those who need a quick break from the hustle and bustle of Jozi.

Expect to pay at least R1260 for a standard room.