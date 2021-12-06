Khanyisa resort lends sparkle to kasi life

A group of youth have teamed up to bring tourist attractions to townships and realise their high school dream of building a resort that would create jobs and alleviate poverty.



It took attorneys Tshepo Kolobe(34) Jabu Nduma (34) and Kenneth Malatji (35) over 18 years of failing and starting over again to build Khanyisa Lifestyle and Gaming Resort, which was launched last month in Putfontein, Ekurhuleni...